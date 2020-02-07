Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Down 5.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Feb 7th, 2020

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.87, 12,247,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 243% from the average session volume of 3,575,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 55,444 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 118,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 963,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,280,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

