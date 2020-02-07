PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.78, 1,919,571 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,874,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Specifically, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,621,597 shares of company stock worth $108,039,608. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

