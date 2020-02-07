Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.00. The stock traded as high as C$9.92 and last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 70113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.76.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $423.43 million and a P/E ratio of 40.48.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$34.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Absolute Software Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

