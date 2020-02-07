SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €135.09 ($157.08).

Shares of SAP opened at €124.42 ($144.67) on Monday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a fifty-two week high of €126.98 ($147.65). The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

