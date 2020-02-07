Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €41.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.81 ($53.27).

ETR NDA opened at €53.70 ($62.44) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 52 week high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alteryx Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alteryx Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Lincoln National Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Lincoln National Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Metlife Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Metlife Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Brokers Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share
TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report