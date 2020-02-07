Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €41.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.81 ($53.27).

ETR NDA opened at €53.70 ($62.44) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 52 week high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

