Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $77.16 and last traded at $75.84, with a volume of 14805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2,331.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 867,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 391,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 744,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,717,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

About Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

