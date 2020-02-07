Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Shares Up 9.7% on Strong Earnings

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) shot up 9.7% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $51.79, 598,782 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 285,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

