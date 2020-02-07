Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Earnings Beat

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $164.84 and last traded at $163.98, approximately 955,378 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 428,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.77.

The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.52. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.