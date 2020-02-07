BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 203679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 40.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

