BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 203679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)
There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc
