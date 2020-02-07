Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Trading 7.8% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) traded up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.62, 822,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average session volume of 323,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 281,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,558,000 after buying an additional 152,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 78,954 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.22.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

