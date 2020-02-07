Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock to $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Micro Focus International traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.00, 26,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 392,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.12.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.