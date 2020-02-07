Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Up 0.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.99, 1,715,575 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,376,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.

The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,285,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,648 shares of company stock worth $6,172,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 59.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lumentum by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

About Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

