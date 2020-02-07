Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Up 2.2% Following Strong Earnings

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.58, approximately 32,826 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 105,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $442.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

