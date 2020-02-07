Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 12956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several research firms have commented on LM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 43,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

