Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 14132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
