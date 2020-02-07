Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 14132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 620,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 572,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,504.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 386,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 362,342 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

