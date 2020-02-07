Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 6804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 193.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,275,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,050,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 61,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,950,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

