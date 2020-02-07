ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $104.21 and last traded at $103.26, with a volume of 1765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.31.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

