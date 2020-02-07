Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $92.27 and last traded at $80.91, with a volume of 39704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.61.

The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Inphi alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Inphi Company Profile (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.