MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €150.00 by Berenberg Bank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €124.25 ($144.48).

ETR:MOR opened at €117.60 ($136.74) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a one year high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

