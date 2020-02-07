Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price target on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €190.90 ($221.97).

ETR:LIN opened at €197.15 ($229.24) on Tuesday. Linde has a 12 month low of €138.90 ($161.51) and a 12 month high of €193.15 ($224.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €189.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €180.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

