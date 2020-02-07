Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €21.50 by Warburg Research

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.51 ($25.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

