Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.51 ($25.01).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

