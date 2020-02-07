Energy Transfer LP Unit Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 218,415 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,296% compared to the typical volume of 15,641 call options.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

