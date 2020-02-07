Energy Transfer LP Unit Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 218,415 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,296% compared to the typical volume of 15,641 call options.
Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.
ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
