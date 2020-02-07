Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Call Options (NYSE:PBR)

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 244,141 call options on the company. This is an increase of 883% compared to the average volume of 24,825 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,446,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 118,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 376,217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

