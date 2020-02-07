Investors Purchase High Volume of O’Reilly Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 928% compared to the typical volume of 123 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.94.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $398.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total value of $3,301,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,998,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,415. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $213,000. CNB Bank raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.