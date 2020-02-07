Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,667 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,319% compared to the average volume of 188 put options.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research firms have commented on TPX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $939,166 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after buying an additional 194,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $33,742,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

