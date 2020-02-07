Traders Purchase High Volume of Zynga Put Options (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,608 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 774% compared to the typical volume of 1,099 put options.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. Zynga has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,478 shares in the company, valued at $838,974.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 718,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 569.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

