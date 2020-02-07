FY2019 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.97.

CNC opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 958.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 741,637 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 107.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 582,172 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $20,878,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 470,716 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

