Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of FOX Put Options (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,441 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 758% compared to the average daily volume of 751 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. FOX has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

