Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,468 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,445% compared to the typical volume of 548 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $201.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 718,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

