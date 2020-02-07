Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sanofi Put Options (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 729 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 758% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 put options.
Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.
SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
