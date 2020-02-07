Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sanofi Put Options (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 729 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 758% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

