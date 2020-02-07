Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,856 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,676% compared to the average daily volume of 1,343 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDL. BidaskClub downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,880 over the last ninety days. 15.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.11 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $262.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.01% and a negative net margin of 136.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

