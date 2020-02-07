Tower Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,144 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,311% compared to the typical volume of 152 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $60,498,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,027,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $8,427,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.