Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.72 ($38.05).

Shares of DRI opened at €22.56 ($26.23) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €20.84 ($24.23) and a 12-month high of €39.08 ($45.44). The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.38 and its 200 day moving average is €25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

