DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €18.00 by Baader Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

DIC has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($22.79) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.50 ($19.19).

ETR:DIC opened at €16.28 ($18.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a 12-month high of €17.08 ($19.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

