Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €129.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.00 ($118.60).

ETR:BC8 opened at €143.60 ($166.98) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €67.90 ($78.95) and a 12-month high of €137.90 ($160.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.65.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

