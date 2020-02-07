Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BC8. DZ Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bechtle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.00 ($118.60).

Shares of BC8 opened at €143.60 ($166.98) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €130.54 and a 200 day moving average of €107.98. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €67.90 ($78.95) and a fifty-two week high of €137.90 ($160.35). The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

