Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €66.00 by Berenberg Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.31 ($75.94).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €62.94 ($73.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. Basf has a 52 week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.59.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.