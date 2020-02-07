Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €35.50 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.04 ($32.60).

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €30.21 ($35.13) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 12-month high of €31.90 ($37.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

