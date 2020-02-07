Comparing Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) & LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) and LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonos and LRAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos $1.26 billion 1.37 -$4.77 million ($0.05) -315.20 LRAD $36.98 million 3.34 $2.79 million $0.08 46.75

LRAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonos. Sonos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sonos and LRAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos 0 2 2 1 2.80 LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonos presently has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Sonos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonos is more favorable than LRAD.

Risk and Volatility

Sonos has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sonos and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos -0.38% -1.68% -0.73% LRAD 7.53% 8.14% 6.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Sonos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of LRAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

