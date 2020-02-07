Critical Comparison: China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) & Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

This table compares China Natural Resources and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources N/A N/A -$900,000.00 N/A N/A Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 4.42 -$1.55 billion $0.35 51.49

China Natural Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Barrick Gold 15.85% 3.60% 2.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Natural Resources and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 3 4 0 2.57

Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $15.95, indicating a potential downside of 11.49%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Risk & Volatility

China Natural Resources has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats China Natural Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.