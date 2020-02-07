ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABR stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

A number of research firms have commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

