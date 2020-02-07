Analysts Expect Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) will post $72.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cryolife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.40 million and the lowest is $71.50 million. Cryolife reported sales of $67.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full-year sales of $278.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $301.10 million, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $303.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cryolife.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Cryolife news, CEO James P. Mackin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,906.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cryolife by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,277,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,176,000 after buying an additional 76,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cryolife by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,260,000 after buying an additional 102,513 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cryolife by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 257,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cryolife by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRY opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Cryolife has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

