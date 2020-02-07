Contrasting Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) & Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) and Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Grana y Montero SAA has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacobs Engineering has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grana y Montero SAA and Jacobs Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grana y Montero SAA N/A N/A N/A Jacobs Engineering 7.54% 12.29% 5.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grana y Montero SAA and Jacobs Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grana y Montero SAA 0 0 0 0 N/A Jacobs Engineering 0 0 3 0 3.00

Jacobs Engineering has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Jacobs Engineering’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jacobs Engineering is more favorable than Grana y Montero SAA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grana y Montero SAA and Jacobs Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grana y Montero SAA $1.22 billion 0.38 -$262.10 million N/A N/A Jacobs Engineering $12.74 billion 1.01 $847.98 million $5.05 19.16

Jacobs Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Grana y Montero SAA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Grana y Montero SAA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Jacobs Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Grana y Montero SAA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jacobs Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering beats Grana y Montero SAA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Graña y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant, as well as maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. The Technical Services segment provides information technology (IT) services, includes IT outsourcing, systems integration, application, and business process outsourcing services. Graña y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

