NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) vs. Franks International (NYSE:FI) Head-To-Head Comparison

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and Franks International (NYSE:FI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

49.7% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Franks International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Franks International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Franks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -0.96% 2.73% 1.22% Franks International -14.18% -7.98% -6.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Franks International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88 Franks International 0 0 1 0 3.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 61.53%. Franks International has a consensus price target of $5.49, indicating a potential upside of 44.09%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Franks International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Franks International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion 0.51 $59.33 million $0.92 5.64 Franks International $522.49 million 1.64 -$90.73 million ($0.42) -9.07

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Franks International. Franks International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexTier Oilfield Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franks International has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Franks International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.