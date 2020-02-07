Financial Analysis: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 24.15% 11.95% 1.21% Mizuho Financial Group -0.04% 5.55% 0.25%

69.2% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Mizuho Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $113.59 billion 2.75 $27.43 billion $2.94 11.79 Mizuho Financial Group $35.42 billion 1.07 $760.24 million $0.42 7.14

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Mizuho Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of America has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank of America pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Mizuho Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Mizuho Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of America and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 12 8 0 2.33 Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank of America currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Bank of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Summary

Bank of America beats Mizuho Financial Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,300 financial centers; 16,300 ATMs; call centers; and digital banking platforms. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions targeted to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as customized solutions to meet clients' wealth structuring, investment management, and trust and banking needs, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2018, its branch network included 465 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 275 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

