Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Cenovus Energy posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year sales of $15.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $17.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

CVE stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,442,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 371,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

