Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) vs. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Head-To-Head Survey

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.9% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 4.84 $33.87 million $1.43 11.15 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $183.57 million 6.68 $89.74 million $1.92 11.11

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.94%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 5.82% 1.95% 0.83% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 40.23% 8.23% 1.71%

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 89.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

