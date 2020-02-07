USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Repurchase $130.00 million in Shares

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.31.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
