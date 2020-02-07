Triton International (TRTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRTN stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Triton International has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

A number of analysts have commented on TRTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

